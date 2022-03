Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Have Ski Values Doubled Since Last Year? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2014 Location Georgia Age 57 Posts 48 Have Ski Values Doubled Since Last Year? Our tax assessor requires us to send them what we believe to be the current value of skis for tax purposes. I usually look at blue book and trade in values to come up with a number. Last year I submitted $6500 for my 2015 stock Yamaha VXR. This year the values are posting at around $11K! Can that be right?? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

