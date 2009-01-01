...as it is said in the local brew pubs, "If you go without sex for 5 years you can call yourself a virgin (again)"

My last visit was 2017, so I'm certainly close!

Still on the X-2's with several refreshes due this season, and hopefully on to a project build.
Getting back on the app here for the wealth of information some really smart folks have left behind.

As I find pertinent posts, I may leave a response to say thanks, and move them up on the board...

Thanks to SBT and to the moderators for keeping this treasure alive!!!