|
|
-
KDS tools CD-Rom ver 3.14 ECU database error message !!!
Hello, I try to connect my 1500 SXR ECU with KDS tools cd-rom ver is 3.14 p/n 57001-1802 but I have error message who say "connected ECU don't match with database, update database ECU reference : 21175-1223
My KDS tools version is 57001-1725 is it because I need older cd-rom version same as my KDS tools version ?
Thanks
kds full.jpg
Last edited by nono2016; Today at 03:19 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules