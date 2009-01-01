 KDS tools CD-Rom ver 3.14 ECU database error message !!!
  Today, 03:14 PM
    nono2016
    Join Date
    Sep 2016
    Location
    monaco
    Posts
    1

    KDS tools CD-Rom ver 3.14 ECU database error message !!!

    Hello, I try to connect my 1500 SXR ECU with KDS tools cd-rom ver is 3.14 p/n 57001-1802 but I have error message who say "connected ECU don't match with database, update database ECU reference : 21175-1223

    My KDS tools version is 57001-1725 is it because I need older cd-rom version same as my KDS tools version ?

    Thanks

