Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SUPERJET R&D Dry Pipe and Manifold Cracked, Fix or Revert to Stock??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2019 Location NM Age 61 Posts 7 SUPERJET R&D Dry Pipe and Manifold Cracked, Fix or Revert to Stock??? I picked up this 2001 Superjet over the 2020 winter. It has an "ADA Racing" head, not sure if the cylinder is OEM (don't think so), and an R&D dry pipe (pics attached) and a bilge pump. It runs great and is a lot of fun but has an issue the seller didn't tell me about. It takes on water due to cracks in the exhaust manifold and the pipe itself where it joins the manifold and the support bracket that attaches to the tail end of the pipe is broken. The bilge pump can pump it out so it is rideable but it obviously needs to be fixed, I'm just not sure what direction I should go or what my reasonable options are. I should add that, while we (the family) have had and ridden Standups forever we do it for fun and my racing days are behind me. I am at the point where stock performance is fine and actually prefer the reliability of "stock" with most of my toys (we have a 2004 SuperJet that is stock, a blast to ride, runs great and has had zero issues). I picked this one up because I love the SuperJet (although I like my two older Kawis too) and wanted to have another reliable ski on the beach because we have a lot of friends and family join us at the lake. I work on and fix most of my own stuff but am not overly familiar with much on the Superjet because the one we have has been so trouble free so many of my questions will be a bit on the "newbie" side of the equation. Sorry.



The first obvious approach is to fix the R&D Dry Pipe, manifold and buy (or make) another bracket. My questions with regard to that are the following:

Is the manifold aluminum (looks like it) and have people had decent luck welding up cracks in them?

Have people had decent luck welding cracks in these pipes (not huge cracks)?

If I do fix it shall I just expect more cracks in the future due to heavy vibration? If so, any ideas on addressing the vibration?

If I do get it welded prepping it will be a bit&* because someone along the way tried to fix it with copious amounts of epoxy - any ideas, beyond the obvious, of removing that?



My second approach is to revert back to stock although I don't have any of those parts. It looks like I would need the exhaust manifold, exhaust chamber, bracket that attaches the chamber to the head and outlet pipe. Questions would be:

Is there a good source for those parts second hand (must be a lot of them out there due to pipes being replaced with performance pipes)?

Can this be done using the ADA Racing head on the ski or would I need to get a stock head too(doesn't seem to have a place to bold the chamber bracket)? (see picture)

What other issues might I have or parts might I need to revert back to stock?



Misc:

Is the cylinder OEM or aftermarket (see pic)? If aftermarket can anyone tell me what aftermarket it is and if it will allow me to utilize the OEM exhaust?

Because the center ones (between the two manifold passage ways) are very difficult to get to, any tricks removing the bolts on the R&D exhaust manifold? In particular the second bottom bolt (going front to rear ). So far I cant get anything on it because there is no room (my next idea is to grind an old 12mm end wrench so the end wall is very thin and try that)?



Last Question:

Anyone have any better ideas?



Any information, input or thoughts would be greatly appreciated!



Thanks in advance!



Attached Images IMG_1344.JPG (3.16 MB, 3 views)

IMG_1344.JPG (3.16 MB, 3 views) IMG_1345.JPG (3.24 MB, 3 views)

IMG_1345.JPG (3.24 MB, 3 views) IMG_1346.JPG (4.99 MB, 3 views)

IMG_1346.JPG (4.99 MB, 3 views) IMG_1347.JPG (3.98 MB, 4 views) #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,990 Re: SUPERJET R&D Dry Pipe and Manifold Cracked, Fix or Revert to Stock??? Get a different pipe , dry pipes are heavy , for a rec ski , R&D made a rev 2 wet pipe also , way less issues , thats why B pipes regained popularity and value over dry pipes , just blowin couplers on B pipes sometimes is the issue , cylinder is stock , no PVs , 10 and 14 are over rear exhaust port hand stamped , so its oe Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 03:18 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules