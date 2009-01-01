Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 947 full bottom end. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location la crosse, wi Age 38 Posts 62 947 full bottom end. Selling the bottom end including crank for a 947. Its in great shape. Flywheel included, stator not included. Fresh water ski, lower hours. Wrist pin retainer clip took out cylinders and head, but bottom was fine. Rebuilt a different motor for the ski. Located in La Crosse, WI. $550 +shipping obo. Also have carbs

