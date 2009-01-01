|
|
-
947 full bottom end.
Selling the bottom end including crank for a 947. Its in great shape. Flywheel included, stator not included. Fresh water ski, lower hours. Wrist pin retainer clip took out cylinders and head, but bottom was fine. Rebuilt a different motor for the ski. Located in La Crosse, WI. $550 +shipping obo. Also have carbs
5D873A27-2F60-43B7-8E82-CBE4A1C87735.jpegF6F48EBA-FD38-4F83-A9B1-78034A4F6F80.jpeg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules