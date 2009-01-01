Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2000 Seadoo GTI no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2022 Location Knoxville, TN Age 48 Posts 2 2000 Seadoo GTI no spark Bought a pair of seadoo's (2000 GTI). One cranks and runs. The other turns over but has no spark. Ive replaced spark plugs, plug wire caps, starter solenoid, ignition coil and battery. Traded out the MPEM from the one that cranks and runs assuming it is a "known good" part. The ground to the coil is good. Based on the wiring schematic there is just not a lot to that system, but I am at a loss as what to do next any suggestions would be appreciated. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

