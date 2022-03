Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki carb settings 550 to 1100 models #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2006 Location Las Vegas, NV Age 58 Posts 634 Kawasaki carb settings 550 to 1100 models I know there's a really poor hard to read jpg on here somewhere that has the carb settings for all the Kawasaki's jet ski's.

I've got the original file so I reduced a bigger clearer jpeg for anyone who might need it. Attached Images Kawasaki Carb Settings 550-1100.jpg (3.81 MB, 6 views)

Nice! Thanks for sharing!

Great Reference! All the Kawasaki Info on One Page.



