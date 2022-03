Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Looking for a hood assembly #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2003 Location Menifee, CA Age 57 Posts 39 Looking for a hood assembly My PWC fell off it's cart and badly damaged the hood. I was able to buy a couple of the OEM parts, but, as you might expect, many of the parts are no longer available. Does anyone have an Aquatrax hood assembly? OEM part number is 74250-HW1-730ZD in Nove Blue Metallic? If not that color, I can have one painted to match. Many thanks in advance.



Pat in Menifee, CA 2009 Mandalay 43A Diesel Pusher

2011 Toyota Tacoma V6 4WD Access Cab.

'13 Honda GL1800A + Uni-Go Trailer

'03 Honda 400Exs (2)

'05 Honda F12-Xs (2)

'16 Yamaha YXZ100R Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules