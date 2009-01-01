 Hello from Knoxville
  Today, 10:38 AM
    palmettovol
    palmettovol is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2022
    Location
    Knoxville, TN
    Age
    48
    Posts
    2

    Hello from Knoxville

    Happy to be here, and look forward to the discussions. Mostly here to educate myself, as well as to seek advice on occasion. Bought a pair of Seadoos a month or so ago and working on getting them ready for the summer. They both need work, but that is both good and bad. I have a 15 yo son that is really interested in learning how to work on things (4 wheeler's/ jet skis etc), and this has lead to some quality father/son time that is the "good" of them needing work! Time spend fixing things is less time on the X-Box!
  Today, 10:52 AM
    hemmjo
    hemmjo is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    Ohio
    Posts
    844

    Re: Hello from Knoxville

    Yes Indeed. Those willing to learn and willing to WORK, will always be able to support themselves. The USA, it really hurting for for people who know how to actually WORK.
    2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them)
