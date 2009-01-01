Happy to be here, and look forward to the discussions. Mostly here to educate myself, as well as to seek advice on occasion. Bought a pair of Seadoos a month or so ago and working on getting them ready for the summer. They both need work, but that is both good and bad. I have a 15 yo son that is really interested in learning how to work on things (4 wheeler's/ jet skis etc), and this has lead to some quality father/son time that is the "good" of them needing work! Time spend fixing things is less time on the X-Box!