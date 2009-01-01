Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hello from Knoxville #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2022 Location Knoxville, TN Age 48 Posts 2 Hello from Knoxville Happy to be here, and look forward to the discussions. Mostly here to educate myself, as well as to seek advice on occasion. Bought a pair of Seadoos a month or so ago and working on getting them ready for the summer. They both need work, but that is both good and bad. I have a 15 yo son that is really interested in learning how to work on things (4 wheeler's/ jet skis etc), and this has lead to some quality father/son time that is the "good" of them needing work! Time spend fixing things is less time on the X-Box! #2 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2013 Location Ohio Posts 844 Re: Hello from Knoxville Yes Indeed. Those willing to learn and willing to WORK, will always be able to support themselves. The USA, it really hurting for for people who know how to actually WORK. 2, 1998 TS 770 L, restored and running great as of July 2019 (NO THANKS to the person at SBT, who put the WRONG crankshaft bearing into the rebuilt engine I got from them) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

