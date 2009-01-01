Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Slight oil leak VX Cruiser #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2022 Location Saratoga Springs Age 63 Posts 1 Slight oil leak VX Cruiser I have a 2013 VX Cruiser that has developed a small oil leak in the rear section of the hull. The front section under the motor stays clean. It's not a big leak, maybe 1 tablespoon a week during the summer. I assume that this is engine oil and not oil that's leaking from the jet drive or other component back in that area, but I really don't know. All I do know is that removing the jet drive in search of a bad seal or something else is a major lift. Does anyone have a guess on where this leak may be coming from and whether or not I should get it repaired now? If I have to add oil a couple of times over the summer it's not a big deal, but I don't want to risk having a major failure by letting it go until it gets worse. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

