Slight oil leak VX Cruiser
I have a 2013 VX Cruiser that has developed a small oil leak in the rear section of the hull. The front section under the motor stays clean. It's not a big leak, maybe 1 tablespoon a week during the summer. I assume that this is engine oil and not oil that's leaking from the jet drive or other component back in that area, but I really don't know. All I do know is that removing the jet drive in search of a bad seal or something else is a major lift. Does anyone have a guess on where this leak may be coming from and whether or not I should get it repaired now? If I have to add oil a couple of times over the summer it's not a big deal, but I don't want to risk having a major failure by letting it go until it gets worse.
