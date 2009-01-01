|
WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber
Just like the title says. Need a factory mod chamber for the superjet. Only need the chamber. Also have a limited to trade if you'd rather go that route.
Re: WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber
Have a center bleed pipe that’s cherry , B1 type , not what you wanted but just threw that out
