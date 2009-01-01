 WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber
  Today, 03:56 PM #1
    jharvey1984
    Join Date
    Mar 2021
    Location
    Soddy Daisy, TN
    Posts
    3

    WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber

    Just like the title says. Need a factory mod chamber for the superjet. Only need the chamber. Also have a limited to trade if you'd rather go that route.
  Today, 04:04 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    2,987

    Re: WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber

    Have a center bleed pipe that’s cherry , B1 type , not what you wanted but just threw that out
