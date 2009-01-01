Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2021 Location Soddy Daisy, TN Posts 3 WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber Just like the title says. Need a factory mod chamber for the superjet. Only need the chamber. Also have a limited to trade if you'd rather go that route. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,987 Re: WTB: Superjet factory b pipe mod chamber Have a center bleed pipe that’s cherry , B1 type , not what you wanted but just threw that out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules