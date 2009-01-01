|
how to clean paint from mating surfaces?
Bought 550 pp cylinder and breadbox pipe pipe, previous owner painted all gasket mating surfaces, intake and exhaust tracks. having difficult time removing the paint with razor, heat, wire brush. Any ideas?
