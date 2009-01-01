 (((( Scam Alert ))))
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:05 PM #1
    jlehocky
    jlehocky is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2005
    Location
    Byron Center, Mi
    Posts
    31

    (((( Scam Alert ))))

    I posted a want add for a superjet pole pad which mounts to the top back side of a squarenose hood. A guy which used the name Eddie, gave me a PM and said he had one. I asked him for a picture and he gave me a text picture which he took off of an ebay listing! When I texted him back for additional pictures of the brackets on the back side he replied "I don't have the picture on my phone". I ended up ordering the pole pad off ebay and the name was not Eddie. Eddie used the cell phone number 262 328-6686. Just thought you should know!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:18 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,459

    Re: (((( Scam Alert ))))

    Eddie is a very busy Guy...

    https://www.roadglide.org/threads/scammer.385949/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 