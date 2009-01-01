Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: (((( Scam Alert )))) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2005 Location Byron Center, Mi Posts 31 (((( Scam Alert )))) I posted a want add for a superjet pole pad which mounts to the top back side of a squarenose hood. A guy which used the name Eddie, gave me a PM and said he had one. I asked him for a picture and he gave me a text picture which he took off of an ebay listing! When I texted him back for additional pictures of the brackets on the back side he replied "I don't have the picture on my phone". I ended up ordering the pole pad off ebay and the name was not Eddie. Eddie used the cell phone number 262 328-6686. Just thought you should know! #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,459 Re: (((( Scam Alert )))) Eddie is a very busy Guy...



https://www.roadglide.org/threads/scammer.385949/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules