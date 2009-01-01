|
(((( Scam Alert ))))
I posted a want add for a superjet pole pad which mounts to the top back side of a squarenose hood. A guy which used the name Eddie, gave me a PM and said he had one. I asked him for a picture and he gave me a text picture which he took off of an ebay listing! When I texted him back for additional pictures of the brackets on the back side he replied "I don't have the picture on my phone". I ended up ordering the pole pad off ebay and the name was not Eddie. Eddie used the cell phone number 262 328-6686. Just thought you should know!
