Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PJS Employee Video, Re-do with no music #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,637 PJS Employee Video, Re-do with no music You guys asked, we listened.



For those that don't watch our you-tube channel, a while back we posted a video of a Ski I have in my collection, we call it the PJS Employee ski. When we originally posted it we put music over some spots, while we were out riding. You guys said you wanted to hear the engine sounds, so.... here you go. Turn it up, as it does sound Good!!!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiC2wqBWzfA



Here is a link to the complete, original video, in case you did not see it;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pa1va7fCVB8



Thanks again everyone for the feedback, comments, etc. We REALLY do like hearing from you guys!!



Zig

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web site



new parts / products / services

thank you



