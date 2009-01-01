You guys asked, we listened.

For those that don't watch our you-tube channel, a while back we posted a video of a Ski I have in my collection, we call it the PJS Employee ski. When we originally posted it we put music over some spots, while we were out riding. You guys said you wanted to hear the engine sounds, so.... here you go. Turn it up, as it does sound Good!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiC2wqBWzfA

Here is a link to the complete, original video, in case you did not see it;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pa1va7fCVB8

Thanks again everyone for the feedback, comments, etc. We REALLY do like hearing from you guys!!

Zig