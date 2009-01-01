|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
PJS Employee Video, Re-do with no music
You guys asked, we listened.
For those that don't watch our you-tube channel, a while back we posted a video of a Ski I have in my collection, we call it the PJS Employee ski. When we originally posted it we put music over some spots, while we were out riding. You guys said you wanted to hear the engine sounds, so.... here you go. Turn it up, as it does sound Good!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CiC2wqBWzfA
Here is a link to the complete, original video, in case you did not see it;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pa1va7fCVB8
Thanks again everyone for the feedback, comments, etc. We REALLY do like hearing from you guys!!
Zig
RCJS also doing business as WATCON
608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
email watcon@watcon.com
Please visit our web site
new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
thank you
Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
