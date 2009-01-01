Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1986 X2 with no rev limiter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Ohio Age 44 Posts 2 1986 X2 with no rev limiter Hey guys, my first post. I bought an X2 last year that had been setting for a long time. Got her up and running and fell in love. I am in the process of going totally through the machine right now. I know that the 86 did not have a rev limiter, but I have yet to hear how that is/is not a problem. Can you not ride wide open for a long time? Do you have to worry about jumping it and unloading the impeller? I have the original owners manual and it speaks nothing of it. Any and all advice is appreciated. #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 37 Posts 509 Re: 1986 X2 with no rev limiter You'll be fine. A stock 650 will never reach very high RPM while riding in flat water yes it will rev higher when jumping but nothing too serious if you are letting off the throttle when jumping.



750SS, thanks for a quick reply. It was s a fully rebuilt (stock) 650 top and bottom end. SBN 44, SBN 44 sized manifold, Coffman pipe, stock water box. Still good? #4 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location St Louis, MO Age 37 Posts 509 Re: 1986 X2 with no rev limiter I think so. My 550sx race ski never hits more than 7500rpm at WOT. And my 650sx/750 engine swapped ski with dual carbs and pipe only hits about 7200rpm WOT. I really think you'll be fine. Just my opinion. Just let off the throttle when jumping.



