Stx 1100 gauges interchangeable with zxi 1100?
Running a zxi1100 engine, ebox, and gauges in my mini jet boat. I want to use the stx 1100 gauges I think it looks way nicer what does it take to run those instead. Does it plug in to the zxi electronics or do I have to switch the whole ebox??
