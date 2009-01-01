Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Stx 1100 gauges interchangeable with zxi 1100? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Connecticut Age 29 Posts 135 Stx 1100 gauges interchangeable with zxi 1100? Running a zxi1100 engine, ebox, and gauges in my mini jet boat. I want to use the stx 1100 gauges I think it looks way nicer what does it take to run those instead. Does it plug in to the zxi electronics or do I have to switch the whole ebox??





