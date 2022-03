Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Samuelhanna2022 - definite scammer #1 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2006 Location Virginia Age 64 Posts 544 Samuelhanna2022 - definite scammer Originally Posted by Samuelhanna2022 Originally Posted by I have flame arrestor adaptors for sale in good condition and with an affordable price Kindly let me know if you are still interested in it Thanks Eddie

Shoot me a text for pictures and details

(646)*657-9854





Kindly is the key verbiage

