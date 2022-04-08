Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Best of the West Series Rounds 3 & 4 - Nedra Atwood/Gary Hart Memorial Parker, AZ #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jun 2004 Location Redondo Beach, CA Posts 833 Best of the West Series Rounds 3 & 4 - Nedra Atwood/Gary Hart Memorial Parker, AZ The Hot Products "Best of the West" Series Rounds 3 & 4

Presented by

Hydro Turf, Jettrim, Impros

Jettribe, RB Components, Works H20,Bomber Eyewear,

Kawasaki, Oakley, JC Racing, 3D Design Concepts T.C. Freeride, Pro Watercraft, Ultimate Watercraft, West Coast Watercraft Club & Pro-Rider Magazine

April 9 & 10, 2022

La Paz County Park, Parker AZ

The Nedra Atwood/Gary Hart Memorial Race

IJSBA World Finals Qualifier



Address: 7350 Riverside Dr, Parker, AZ 85344 (Riverside Drive & Golf Course Drive -adjacent to Pirates Den) - See Overview Map



In order to qualify for the World Finals, you must sign up and race both days of this event. This might be your only chance to qualify for the 2022 IJSBA World Finals.



Racers: Due to the short time to put this race together, we are asking that you get pre-registered asap!!



Pre-registration will close on Sunday, April 3rd. All entries received thereafter will be charged $25/class late fee. No late fee's will be charged if entry form is received prior to Sunday, April 3rd. Please email Dawn Carey at dawn.rpmracing@gmail.com if you have any questions.



Registration form: https://form.jotform.com/220805729146154



Reminder, payment is NOT required to be considered pre-registered, just the entry form.



This is an IJSBA sanctioned event and a World Finals qualifiers. IJSBA memberships can be purchased on-site (preferred method to maximize license-12 mos. from date of purchase).



Local Hotels:

The Quality Inn, 604 S. California Ave, Parker, AZ 85344 (928) 669-2133

Best Western, 1012 S. Geronimo Ave, Parker, AZ 85344 (928) 669-6060

Hampton Inn, 1110 S. Geronimo Ave, Parker, AZ 85344 (928) 669-1000

Note: Best to book online to get AAA discount.



CAMPING: Self Contained Camping is available on-site in the pit area for $30/night.

Vehicles: $10/adult/vehicle/day paid at the gate.

Pit parking is 1st come, 1st served.

All motorhomes will park on the land side of the pits. Absolutely NO motorhomes on the water side of the pits.

All trailers/motorhomes/RV's/etc. must park perpendicular to the river, absolutely no parking parallel to the water.



Full hook ups- Call Ross (310) 318-4012 La Paz County Park camping spots (adjacent to the pits, less than 2 minute walk from pits)

- $30/night. 1st come, 1st serve, spaces are limited.





SCHEDULE OF EVENTS



Friday April 8th, 2022

8:00 am - Pits open to all teams.

10:30 am – 6:00 pm Racer Check-in, Registration inside Pavilion (adjacent to pit area).



Saturday April 9th, 2022 - Schedule of Events

6:30 am - 8:00 am Registration/check in - Pavilion

6:45 am - 8:00 am Technical Inspection - (See Chief Inspector Rich Boell in pit area)

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

9:00 am - 10:00 am Closed Course Practice

10:00 am - 1:00 pm Closed Course Moto's

1:00 pm - 1:30 pm Freestyle Competition

1:30 pm – 5:00 pm Closed Course Finals



Sunday April 10th, 2022 - Schedule of Events

7:30 am - 8:00 am Registration/Technical Inspection - Pavilion/Pits

8:00 am - 8:30 am Mandatory Riders Meeting (all riders must attend!!)

8:30 am - 8:45 am Closed Course Practice

8:45 am - 3:00 pm Closed Course moto's & Finals

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Freestyle competition

4:00 pm - Awards Ceremony



Important Info for all Participants: Please read!!



PITS: The pits will be open on Friday morning at 8:00 am. Pit parking is 1st come, 1st served. The pit are is for dry camping only, 1st come, 1st serve. No reservation needed, $30/night/motorhome/RV/Toy Hauler charge for dry camping paid at the gate upon arrival. Vehicles and Tow Vehicles $10/adults/vehicle/day. Motorhome and Vehicle fee will be paid directly to the park at gate upon arrival. All race pits take priority over Motorhomes!!! Please do NOT spread out. Take only enough for your pit and please be good neighbors to your fellow racers. Do not set up until cleared by the pit manager!!



Beach Area: Motorized vehicles on the beach is not allowed. Motorized launch (cars/trucks/quads/etc.) must use the launch ramp at the East end of the pits (concrete launch ramp). Please do not park or set up your pit where you might block access to the beach.



Fuel: All fuel must be stowed properly. If you are storing fuel in the back of your truck you may not back the truck over the water per the Coast Guard and EPA. Failure to comply will result in a fine or dq at the Coast Guard's discretion. All fuel barrel's and or fuel containers (ie: VP 5 gallon cans) must be removed by the owner at the end of the race weekend. All fuel barrel's/containers will be marked and if left the participant will forfeit all points/prize money, etc. (take your fuel cans/barrel's with you, please don't leave them). All teams must have a current fire extinguisher. No Fueling within 20 feet of the river's edge.



Prize Money: Pro Classes with 6 or more riders at a minimum there will be 50% payback.

Note: Entry fee is $150/day/Pro Class.



Rider Check In: ALL racers/families/crew members must check-in on Friday starting at 10:30 am until 6:00 p.m. and or on Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. If you've pre-registered you still must check-in, sign the waivers and receive your credentials. If you haven't registered you may do so during the days/times stated. Please do not wait until registration is closing to either get registered or clear registration.



Questions, please contact RPM Racing at (916) 370-5883 or via email dawn.rpmracing@gmail.com



Like us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram - Hydro-Turf Best of the West Series Presented by Hot Products or RPM RACING ENTERPRISES



Thank you for your support!



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 318-4012

