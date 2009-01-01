|
WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber
looking for a stock 550sx expansion chamber (aka breadbox), in silver for a '93.
PM me.
Thanks.
Re: WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber
Have 2 off a 86 and a 89 if interested. Not in silver but if you can't find any other let me know!
1986 Kawasaki JS550
