Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2006 Location Long Island, NY Age 54 Posts 152 WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber looking for a stock 550sx expansion chamber (aka breadbox), in silver for a '93.

PM me.

Thanks. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 251 Re: WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber Have 2 off a 86 and a 89 if interested. Not in silver but if you can't find any other let me know!



