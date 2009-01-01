 WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber
  Today, 02:28 PM #1
    SAO
    SAO is offline
    Frequent Poster SAO's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Long Island, NY
    Age
    54
    Posts
    152

    WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber

    looking for a stock 550sx expansion chamber (aka breadbox), in silver for a '93.
    PM me.
    Thanks.
  Today, 03:25 PM #2
    sorejo
    sorejo is online now
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    251

    Re: WTB: 550sx "breadbox" expansion chamber

    Have 2 off a 86 and a 89 if interested. Not in silver but if you can't find any other let me know!
    1986 Kawasaki JS550

