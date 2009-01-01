Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1200 carbs #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 35 Posts 246 1200 carbs im looking for a set of 1200 carbs that i can slap on a 1100 with a adapter plate... i found a set but its from a 2001 waverunner, are they the same footprint and spacing like the earlier models? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,945 Re: 1200 carbs No. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



