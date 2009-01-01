 1200 carbs
Thread: 1200 carbs

  Yesterday, 09:47 PM
    CA550sx123
    CA550sx123 is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Ontario, California
    Age
    35
    Posts
    246

    1200 carbs

    im looking for a set of 1200 carbs that i can slap on a 1100 with a adapter plate... i found a set but its from a 2001 waverunner, are they the same footprint and spacing like the earlier models?
  Yesterday, 10:28 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,945

    Re: 1200 carbs

    No.
