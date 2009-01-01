My 2005 GTX Jet ski starts (but it cranks REAL slow) and runs, but "jumps" rpms at certain rpm ranges. It surges a bit at idle (normally 1800 rpm but surges 200 rpm at times with me not touching the throttle). At about 4600-4800 rpm I hold the throttle constant and it can surge 800-1000 rpm! It's like a supercharger kicks in (and it does not have one).

I have new plugs on order but the ones I put in last year look brand new (jet ski was not used that much).

Does anyone know the symptoms of bad ignition coils?

Note: The battery is fairly new but it seems something is draining it. It turns over real slow when starting. I have to put the charger on it frequently. I wonder if a bad battery could be affecting the coils and therefore the spark?

Thanks in advance for anyone's wise wisdom. :O)