Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2005 Seadoo GTX running issue- could it be one of the 3 ignition coils? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2019 Location Alabama Posts 25 2005 Seadoo GTX running issue- could it be one of the 3 ignition coils? My 2005 GTX Jet ski starts (but it cranks REAL slow) and runs, but "jumps" rpms at certain rpm ranges. It surges a bit at idle (normally 1800 rpm but surges 200 rpm at times with me not touching the throttle). At about 4600-4800 rpm I hold the throttle constant and it can surge 800-1000 rpm! It's like a supercharger kicks in (and it does not have one).



I have new plugs on order but the ones I put in last year look brand new (jet ski was not used that much).



Does anyone know the symptoms of bad ignition coils?



Note: The battery is fairly new but it seems something is draining it. It turns over real slow when starting. I have to put the charger on it frequently. I wonder if a bad battery could be affecting the coils and therefore the spark?



