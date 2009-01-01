|
|
-
PWCToday Guru
750 small pin short block
Interested in a clean, good condition, complete 750 small pin short block from a running ski. Dont need intake setup, exh manifold or electronics, but will still consider if other components are included.
Please let me know what you have & a price.
