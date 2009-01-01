Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Built 93 Square-nose Superjet $1500 #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location columbus ga Age 40 Posts 325 Built 93 Square-nose Superjet $1500 http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...271&highlight=



Heres my build thread. Ski ran awesome when parked. Due to a back injury I was no longer able to ride it. Parked it and forgot about it. Will need the fuel system gone through and a major cleaning. Everything listed in the build is still on the ski. Been sitting for several years. Worth twice what Im asking if I were to part it out.

Comes with a bill of sale, pretty sure I can produce a title too. We dont use them here so the title is in my cousins name who was the original purchaser. He worked at Yamaha at the time.



Will come with stock impeller, impeller removal tool, and whatever else I can find that goes with it. Located 15 minutes north of Columbus Georgia in Harris County.



$1500 firm

Will hold if you make a $100 deposit. You can pay deposit however you feel comfortable using paypal, venmo, or cashapp.

http://www.pwctoday.com/f72/my-squar...ld-263271.html check out my build thread Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules