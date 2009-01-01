|
Built 93 Square-nose Superjet $1500
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...271&highlight=
Heres my build thread. Ski ran awesome when parked. Due to a back injury I was no longer able to ride it. Parked it and forgot about it. Will need the fuel system gone through and a major cleaning. Everything listed in the build is still on the ski. Been sitting for several years. Worth twice what Im asking if I were to part it out.
Comes with a bill of sale, pretty sure I can produce a title too. We dont use them here so the title is in my cousins name who was the original purchaser. He worked at Yamaha at the time.
Will come with stock impeller, impeller removal tool, and whatever else I can find that goes with it. Located 15 minutes north of Columbus Georgia in Harris County.
$1500 firm
Will hold if you make a $100 deposit. You can pay deposit however you feel comfortable using paypal, venmo, or cashapp.
