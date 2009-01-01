http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...271&highlight=

Heres my build thread. Ski ran awesome when parked. Due to a back injury I was no longer able to ride it. Parked it and forgot about it. Will need the fuel system gone through and a major cleaning. Everything listed in the build is still on the ski. Been sitting for several years. Worth twice what Im asking if I were to part it out.
Comes with a bill of sale, pretty sure I can produce a title too. We dont use them here so the title is in my cousins name who was the original purchaser. He worked at Yamaha at the time.

Will come with stock impeller, impeller removal tool, and whatever else I can find that goes with it. Located 15 minutes north of Columbus Georgia in Harris County.

$1500 firm
Will hold if you make a $100 deposit. You can pay deposit however you feel comfortable using paypal, venmo, or cashapp.