787 X-4 billet parts NEW
Hey guys I got a bunch of billet stuff brand new all prices include anodizing, parts and shipping (splash ano would be extra)
- 3° trim tabs brand new billet any color ano you want $175 shipped (4 sets avail.) *** 2 SETS LEFT
- Single button housing $80 shipped (3 avail.) **SOLDOUT**
- Stock steering handle bar pad block offs so you can run an aftermarket finger throttle clear anodized (6 avail.) $60 shipped
- 2 sets of miller style/ buckshot domes 43cc $150 shipped
- 26 sets of billet aluminum rave adjusters $40 shipped a set
Best way to get ahold of me is text or call will get on here when I can (920) 242-4132
