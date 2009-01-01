Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 X-4 billet parts NEW #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Wisconsin Age 33 Posts 42 787 X-4 billet parts NEW Hey guys I got a bunch of billet stuff brand new all prices include anodizing, parts and shipping (splash ano would be extra)



- 3° trim tabs brand new billet any color ano you want $175 shipped (4 sets avail.) *** 2 SETS LEFT



- Single button housing $80 shipped (3 avail.) **SOLDOUT**



- Stock steering handle bar pad block offs so you can run an aftermarket finger throttle clear anodized (6 avail.) $60 shipped



- 2 sets of miller style/ buckshot domes 43cc $150 shipped



- 26 sets of billet aluminum rave adjusters $40 shipped a set



Best way to get ahold of me is text or call will get on here when I can (920) 242-4132 Attached Images 669247345(1).jpg (161.2 KB, 1 views)

669247345(1).jpg (161.2 KB, 1 views) IMG957248.jpg (272.5 KB, 1 views)

IMG957248.jpg (272.5 KB, 1 views) IMG957249.jpg (247.2 KB, 1 views)

IMG957249.jpg (247.2 KB, 1 views) IMG957245.jpg (110.7 KB, 1 views)

IMG957245.jpg (110.7 KB, 1 views) IMG957243.jpg (106.0 KB, 1 views)

IMG957243.jpg (106.0 KB, 1 views) IMG952025(1)(1).jpg (80.4 KB, 1 views)

IMG952025(1)(1).jpg (80.4 KB, 1 views) 668733155.jpg (220.6 KB, 1 views)

668733155.jpg (220.6 KB, 1 views) 668733547.jpg (171.2 KB, 1 views)

668733547.jpg (171.2 KB, 1 views) 668733233.jpg (300.4 KB, 1 views)

668733233.jpg (300.4 KB, 1 views) 669254583.jpg (281.7 KB, 2 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules