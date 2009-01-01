 787 X-4 billet parts NEW
  Today, 06:36 PM
    Junk#52
    Junk#52 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2018
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    33
    Posts
    42

    787 X-4 billet parts NEW

    Hey guys I got a bunch of billet stuff brand new all prices include anodizing, parts and shipping (splash ano would be extra)

    - 3° trim tabs brand new billet any color ano you want $175 shipped (4 sets avail.) *** 2 SETS LEFT

    - Single button housing $80 shipped (3 avail.) **SOLDOUT**

    - Stock steering handle bar pad block offs so you can run an aftermarket finger throttle clear anodized (6 avail.) $60 shipped

    - 2 sets of miller style/ buckshot domes 43cc $150 shipped

    - 26 sets of billet aluminum rave adjusters $40 shipped a set

    Best way to get ahold of me is text or call will get on here when I can (920) 242-4132
    Attached Images Attached Images
