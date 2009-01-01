Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Make Buying NGK Spark Plugs Easy & Enjoyable #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,244 Blog Entries 5 Make Buying NGK Spark Plugs Easy & Enjoyable Time for more fun.

I realize I'm not the only person who buys their NGK spark plugs from auto parts stores like Advance or Auto Zone.



And I'm sure there are dozens of fun anecdotes that many of us have had with the wonderful counter people we encounter (pun intended) at these stores. Please feel free to share them in this thread, as we can always use a few more laughs. I've had my share, many rooted around me asking for a "box of 10" whatever NGKs, and the counter person looking out the front window at my XJ Jeep Cherokee in the lot and laughing about it not having 10 cylinders....you get the idea. I even have one local guy, who clearly has a poor memory, because on several occasions, as I'm buying 20-30 plugs will ask me something that sounds like "Duh?", so I briefly explain that I build/modify/repair stand up jet skis (for 3 decades) - and then he (and he's done this at least 3x times now) goes on about some jet ski rental company I've never even heard of, that swears by Champion plugs. I've tried to politely remind him that I'm not dealing with stock sit down rental skis, but he has decided that part of his job is to make sure customers know that he knows more than the customers do, LOL, so I just let him talk a bit...…



Anyhow, I learned long ago that asking for something like "BR8ES plugs" or "BR8ES solid tip plugs" tends to elicit rather painful and fruitless conversations about spark plug details with people who often don't understand spark plug details or just want to add less than valuable input into a simple request for spark plugs.



What I have learned is that simply requesting the plugs you want via the 4-digit NGK stock number makes buying spark plugs as easy and enjoyable as possible. Just walk up to the counter and say, "I'd like a box of 10 of NGK spark plug number 3194", and you tend to get just a momentary blank stare from the counter person (because you've just circumvented their entire "Year, make, model?" training process), but they usually just get right to grabbing exactly what you need as requested at that point - and you're on your way painlessly and quickly.



For my own personal/hobby-biz use, I stock 3 different plugs, BR8HS, BR8ES, and BR9ES - and I try to only stock them in the SOLID tip versions, so I'm not having to Loctite the threaded adapters on them, but I take the threaded ones when they are out of the solid tips.



Here is my list of NGK stock numbers I've memorized:



BR8HS solid = 6715

BR8HS threaded = 4322

BR8ES solid = 3961

BR8ES threaded = 5422

BR9ES solid = 3194

BR9ES threaded = 5722



Another tip,.......If you are having a bit of trouble with fouling cause you run your oil a bit rich, move to an iridium plug. I use the Autolite XS4164. Same set been in my 650sx and my son's XP for 4 seasons now! http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



