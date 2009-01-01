 Make Buying NGK Spark Plugs Easy & Enjoyable
  Today, 09:39 AM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,244
    Blog Entries
    5

    Make Buying NGK Spark Plugs Easy & Enjoyable

    Time for more fun.
    I realize I'm not the only person who buys their NGK spark plugs from auto parts stores like Advance or Auto Zone.

    And I'm sure there are dozens of fun anecdotes that many of us have had with the wonderful counter people we encounter (pun intended) at these stores. Please feel free to share them in this thread, as we can always use a few more laughs. I've had my share, many rooted around me asking for a "box of 10" whatever NGKs, and the counter person looking out the front window at my XJ Jeep Cherokee in the lot and laughing about it not having 10 cylinders....you get the idea. I even have one local guy, who clearly has a poor memory, because on several occasions, as I'm buying 20-30 plugs will ask me something that sounds like "Duh?", so I briefly explain that I build/modify/repair stand up jet skis (for 3 decades) - and then he (and he's done this at least 3x times now) goes on about some jet ski rental company I've never even heard of, that swears by Champion plugs. I've tried to politely remind him that I'm not dealing with stock sit down rental skis, but he has decided that part of his job is to make sure customers know that he knows more than the customers do, LOL, so I just let him talk a bit...…

    Anyhow, I learned long ago that asking for something like "BR8ES plugs" or "BR8ES solid tip plugs" tends to elicit rather painful and fruitless conversations about spark plug details with people who often don't understand spark plug details or just want to add less than valuable input into a simple request for spark plugs.

    What I have learned is that simply requesting the plugs you want via the 4-digit NGK stock number makes buying spark plugs as easy and enjoyable as possible. Just walk up to the counter and say, "I'd like a box of 10 of NGK spark plug number 3194", and you tend to get just a momentary blank stare from the counter person (because you've just circumvented their entire "Year, make, model?" training process), but they usually just get right to grabbing exactly what you need as requested at that point - and you're on your way painlessly and quickly.

    For my own personal/hobby-biz use, I stock 3 different plugs, BR8HS, BR8ES, and BR9ES - and I try to only stock them in the SOLID tip versions, so I'm not having to Loctite the threaded adapters on them, but I take the threaded ones when they are out of the solid tips.

    Here is my list of NGK stock numbers I've memorized:

    BR8HS solid = 6715
    BR8HS threaded = 4322
    BR8ES solid = 3961
    BR8ES threaded = 5422
    BR9ES solid = 3194
    BR9ES threaded = 5722

    So if you haven't already memorized or recorded the NGK stock numbers of your spark plugs of choice, I highly recommend that you do
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 11:00 AM.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
  Today, 10:13 AM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,943

    Re: Make Buying NGK Spark Plugs Easy & Enjoyable

    Some good info there.


    Another tip,.......If you are having a bit of trouble with fouling cause you run your oil a bit rich, move to an iridium plug. I use the Autolite XS4164. Same set been in my 650sx and my son's XP for 4 seasons now!
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
