Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spec 2 Factory Pipe for Sale #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2022 Location TX Age 42 Posts 6 Spec 2 Factory Pipe for Sale Fully Reconditioned Spec 2 performance exhaust system. 100% complete, all components needed are included. Includes new Hi-Temp silicone water lines, silicone coupler, all hardware, fittings, solenoid and sprayers. Includes a Mictotouch water injection module that is universal for any ski; and a Microtouch Rev/Water module for a 1995 Seadoo 787/800. Shipping is included within continental US.



$1,400.00 or best offer





















Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules