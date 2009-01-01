Attachment 573270Attachment 573271Attachment 573272Attachment 573273Attachment 573274Attachment 573275Attachment 573276Attachment 573277Attachment 573278Attachment 573279
Was originally told these were 46m but after I received them im pretty sure there 44. The opening at the base or the carb measures 45m and it necks down at the throttle blade. Everything appears complete. The previous owner was using a external fuel pump. But the internal pump is on both carbs. Everything looks like it would clean up good. Asking $500 obo