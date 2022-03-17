20220317_173658.jpg20220317_173651.jpg20220317_173603.jpg20220317_173555.jpg20220317_173523.jpg20220317_173505.jpg20220317_173456.jpg20220317_173425.jpg20220317_173419.jpg20220317_173412.jpg
Was originally told these were 46m but after I received them im pretty sure there 44. The opening at the base or the carb measures 45m and it necks down at the throttle blade. Everything appears complete. The previous owner was using a external fuel pump. But the internal pump is on both carbs. Everything looks like it would clean up good. Asking $500 obo