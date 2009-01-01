Getting rid of spare motors and parts open to offers on all parts
CONROE TEXAS 77304
Kawasaki 1100 Motor. Seals and gaskets redone, clean up exhaust ports almost mirror finish. Included Stator and manifolds was used in gen2. $700 open to offers not shipping (heavy sumbich) need to get compression gauge to get numbers
650 core motor, cases cylinder and head. Was a running motor pulled apart bore is clean and useable but would recommend hone $100 also have core 650 cranks
Kawasaki 1100 ebox for gen2 x2. Fresh plug wires and all other wires deleted $350
Also have centerbleed 1100 chamber that was in gen2 x2 $350 not sure who made it got it with ski
Ill include some carbs with the 1100 but carbs needs rebuild