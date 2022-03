Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Are these 94-95 x2 driveshafts? #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2012 Location sacramento ca Age 32 Posts 630 Are these 94-95 x2 driveshafts? Iíve owned and built a crap ton of skis over the years and had some left over parts, I seem to remember keeping one for my 900 build I was going to do but now some how looks like I have 3Ö judging by the one that I have and wrote 650 x2 on they are the same length and donít taper.

Please confirm. I saw someone selling one for like $200ish which seems insane but it sold from what I could tell. Is in fact 94/95 how much a piece for a fair price ?





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk 750 x2, 550/650 conversion, all stock 89,race x2 project!!!

And way to many Kawi parts!



