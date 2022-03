Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki to Yamaha Adapters #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2014 Location Houston Posts 25 Kawasaki to Yamaha Adapters Kawasaki to Yamaha adapter plates are ready.

These are used to run a laydown pipe manifold on Kawasaki based motor, or a Factory pipe manifold on a power valve motor.

These are pre-clearanced for DASA Kawasaki PV motors.

16mm thick comes with hardware and custom Yamaha side gasket





https://www.rutland-racing.com/produ...xhaust-adapter



$240 shipped



