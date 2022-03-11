 Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To
  Today, 01:34 PM #1
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,239
    Blog Entries
    5

    Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To

    I see that recently High Speed Industries has come out with a conversion bracket that allows you to install a RN handlepole on to a SN, AND it has an integrated handlepole prop - which the Hazard Bracket does/did not.

    I got my first Hazard bracket about 12 years ago, and have installed several others since.

    I came up with my own pole prop bracket, and it is easy to duplicate.

    You need:
    Handlebar clamp
    M6 bolt
    Bushing
    2 M6 hex nuts - to use as jam nuts
    Chunk of OEM SN pole spring with a 90 degree bend in it
    Fuel/vent hose

    Pictures pretty much tell the story. Cut the handlebar clamp as shown. Shape as needed with a bench grinder or dremel.
    Drill the hole in clamp as shown, for the OEM pole spring to pass through.
    Cut the pole spring as needed.
    Use your M6 die to cut threads on the "bottom" of the pole spring piece.
    Use the 2 M6 jam nuts to secure the spring in place as shown.
    Bend to shape as needed.
    Slide tubing over the spring.
    The prop/spring simply sits facing rearward while you ride. Never a problem. To use it, just lift the pole and swivel the spring forward into the pole notch and rest the pole on it.

    Beyond simple. Mine have worked flawlessly for many years.

    But the new High Speed Industries bracket does look sweet


    DSCF1987.jpgDSCF1988.jpgDSCF1989.jpg
    But the new High Speed Industries bracket does look sweet


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:35 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,239
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To

    Mine before the pole prop was made and installed.

    DSCF1973.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  Today, 02:10 PM #3
MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD
    MTRHEAD is offline
    Resident Guru MTRHEAD's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2003
    Location
    MotorCity
    Posts
    804

    Re: Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To

    Awesome. I started working on something similar using same threaded hole. I change direction and doing it like you!! Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 02:30 PM #4
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,239
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To

    The new HSI version I've mentioned.

    Screenshot_20220311-092625_Samsung Internet.jpg


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:32 PM #5
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,239
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To

    Quote Originally Posted by MTRHEAD View Post
    Awesome. I started working on something similar using same threaded hole. I change direction and doing it like you!! Thanks
    You're welcome and thanks.

    Yeah, with buckets of spare handlebar clamps and OEM pole springs, and my genetic disposition to save them, well, gotta build some sh1t with them eventually. The one in my pictures is 12 years old now.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:46 PM #6
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,239
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To

    Quote Originally Posted by MTRHEAD View Post
    Awesome. I started working on something similar using same threaded hole. I change direction and doing it like you!! Thanks
    Be sure to measure and cut that M6 bolt to the proper length.
    You don't want it going through the Hazard bracket and into the hull...but you want to max out the thread depth, within reason.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
