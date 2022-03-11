Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,239 Blog Entries 5 Hazard Bracket RN to SN Conversion Handlepole Prop How-To I see that recently High Speed Industries has come out with a conversion bracket that allows you to install a RN handlepole on to a SN, AND it has an integrated handlepole prop - which the Hazard Bracket does/did not.



I got my first Hazard bracket about 12 years ago, and have installed several others since.



I came up with my own pole prop bracket, and it is easy to duplicate.



You need:

Handlebar clamp

M6 bolt

Bushing

2 M6 hex nuts - to use as jam nuts

Chunk of OEM SN pole spring with a 90 degree bend in it

Fuel/vent hose



Pictures pretty much tell the story. Cut the handlebar clamp as shown. Shape as needed with a bench grinder or dremel.

Drill the hole in clamp as shown, for the OEM pole spring to pass through.

Cut the pole spring as needed.

Use your M6 die to cut threads on the "bottom" of the pole spring piece.

Use the 2 M6 jam nuts to secure the spring in place as shown.

Bend to shape as needed.

Slide tubing over the spring.

The prop/spring simply sits facing rearward while you ride. Never a problem. To use it, just lift the pole and swivel the spring forward into the pole notch and rest the pole on it.



Beyond simple. Mine have worked flawlessly for many years.



But the new High Speed Industries bracket does look sweet





DSCF1987.jpgDSCF1988.jpgDSCF1989.jpg

But the new High Speed Industries bracket does look sweet



Mine before the pole prop was made and installed.



DSCF1973.jpg



Awesome. I started working on something similar using same threaded hole. I change direction and doing it like you!! Thanks



Screenshot_20220311-092625_Samsung Internet.jpg



Yeah, with buckets of spare handlebar clamps and OEM pole springs, and my genetic disposition to save them, well, gotta build some sh1t with them eventually. The one in my pictures is 12 years old now.



Yeah, with buckets of spare handlebar clamps and OEM pole springs, and my genetic disposition to save them, well, gotta build some sh1t with them eventually. The one in my pictures is 12 years old now.



You don't want it going through the Hazard bracket and into the hull...but you want to max out the thread depth, within reason.

You don't want it going through the Hazard bracket and into the hull...but you want to max out the thread depth, within reason.



