Building a bone stock 650sx to ride, and for my kids to learn on, until my mod and conversion ski are ready in a few months.
Looking for suitable stainless steel impeller with a shorter pitch.
I will be selling the ski in June, after my other skis are complete and will give whoever helps my out first dibs.
Also need a black 650 exhaust manifold. Willing to trade for one of mine with the lord mount flange I cut off for factory pipe in a js550 conversion ski.
Thanks! J
E9FD4E04-464B-4500-A4CA-45D03200F9F9.jpeg