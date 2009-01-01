Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 650sx impeller. 15, 15.5 or 13/18 #1 Resident Guru Join Date Oct 2011 Location Oakdale, Ca. Posts 1,001 WTB 650sx impeller. 15, 15.5 or 13/18 Building a bone stock 650sx to ride, and for my kids to learn on, until my mod and conversion ski are ready in a few months.



Looking for suitable stainless steel impeller with a shorter pitch.



I will be selling the ski in June, after my other skis are complete and will give whoever helps my out first dibs.



Also need a black 650 exhaust manifold. Willing to trade for one of mine with the lord mount flange I cut off for factory pipe in a js550 conversion ski.



Thanks! J



E9FD4E04-464B-4500-A4CA-45D03200F9F9.jpeg If you're not crashing, then you're not trying!!!



'90 650sx, full mod with all the bells and whistles.

'84 JS550/650 pump swap with PJS Viper engine.

'93 550sx with a 650sx motor and Rhass pump kit.

'81 JS440, full mod 550 PP motor. '

'93 300sx/750 SP BOB.



