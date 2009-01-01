Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Premix/Fuel injection #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2008 Location n.c. Age 72 Posts 13 Premix/Fuel injection I have a 2001 Seadoo GTX with Fuel injection.I have a problem with crank seals.I have looped the oil line and plan to use 30 weight oil in the rotary valve to maybe slow the seep.Is 30 weight oil suitable ?Also i'm not real well versed on fuel injection Can you run premixed gas in an injected system? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,653 Re: Premix/Fuel injection You absolutely cannot run premix in a Seadoo fuel injected ski. You can loop just the rotary valve lines and leave the rest of the oil injection setup alone, in the past I have installed cutoff valves in the lower rotary valve lines but you have to remember to cut the valve on and off every time, I also looked into installing a flow control solenoid in place of the valve, they make 12 flow control solenoids with .5 amp draw, I was going to tap into the gauge circuit on the ski, the wires are already there, when you cut the ski on it would power the solenoid to open, cut the ski off the solenoid closes, Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

