Premix/Fuel injection
I have a 2001 Seadoo GTX with Fuel injection.I have a problem with crank seals.I have looped the oil line and plan to use 30 weight oil in the rotary valve to maybe slow the seep.Is 30 weight oil suitable ?Also i'm not real well versed on fuel injection Can you run premixed gas in an injected system?
Re: Premix/Fuel injection
You absolutely cannot run premix in a Seadoo fuel injected ski. You can loop just the rotary valve lines and leave the rest of the oil injection setup alone, in the past I have installed cutoff valves in the lower rotary valve lines but you have to remember to cut the valve on and off every time, I also looked into installing a flow control solenoid in place of the valve, they make 12 flow control solenoids with .5 amp draw, I was going to tap into the gauge circuit on the ski, the wires are already there, when you cut the ski on it would power the solenoid to open, cut the ski off the solenoid closes,
