 Premix/Fuel injection
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:59 AM #1
    pawpaw
    pawpaw is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    n.c.
    Age
    72
    Posts
    13

    Premix/Fuel injection

    I have a 2001 Seadoo GTX with Fuel injection.I have a problem with crank seals.I have looped the oil line and plan to use 30 weight oil in the rotary valve to maybe slow the seep.Is 30 weight oil suitable ?Also i'm not real well versed on fuel injection Can you run premixed gas in an injected system?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:47 PM #2
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,653

    Re: Premix/Fuel injection

    You absolutely cannot run premix in a Seadoo fuel injected ski. You can loop just the rotary valve lines and leave the rest of the oil injection setup alone, in the past I have installed cutoff valves in the lower rotary valve lines but you have to remember to cut the valve on and off every time, I also looked into installing a flow control solenoid in place of the valve, they make 12 flow control solenoids with .5 amp draw, I was going to tap into the gauge circuit on the ski, the wires are already there, when you cut the ski on it would power the solenoid to open, cut the ski off the solenoid closes,
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 