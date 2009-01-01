Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB 650 kawi parts #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2012 Location NE Indiana Age 24 Posts 581 WTB 650 kawi parts Looking for

650 motor mounts

bendix

650 38mm carb setup

650 head- to replace red head

billet finger throttle

650 lanyard faceplate. ​86 650 X2-

'89 650 sx-Sold- Rebought

'88 650/750 conversion- Sold

'82 js550- Sold

'83 js300/550 -Sold

'90 Superjet - Sold

'94 Seadoo SP

'97 seadoo GTI

'96 seadoo GSX

'87 Wetbike- Sold

'85 Wetbike - Sold

Re: WTB 650 kawi parts Got most of your lizt

