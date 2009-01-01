 WTB 650 kawi parts
    WTB 650 kawi parts

    Looking for
    650 motor mounts
    bendix
    650 38mm carb setup
    650 head- to replace red head
    billet finger throttle
    650 lanyard faceplate.
    ​86 650 X2-
    '89 650 sx-Sold- Rebought
    '88 650/750 conversion- Sold
    '82 js550- Sold
    '83 js300/550 -Sold
    '90 Superjet - Sold
    '94 Seadoo SP
    '97 seadoo GTI
    '96 seadoo GSX
    '87 Wetbike- Sold
    '85 Wetbike - Sold
    '88 Wetbike - Sold
    Re: WTB 650 kawi parts

    Got most of your lizt
