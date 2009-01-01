Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Personal watercraft water temperature database #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,647 Personal watercraft water temperature database This is something I have been thinking about for a while, you think your ski is running hot, but how do you know how hot is it supposed to run ? I realize there will be some variances in temps as they come in from different places with varying water temps this time of year, also on some models like Seadoos worn wear rings would skew the results but if we get enough info we can get a baseline to work off of and at least get an average.



I am going to post up temps recorded with a non contact infrared thermometer on skis I test run, hopefully some other people will do the same, that way we have a database to work off of, infrared thermometers are fairly cheap, I just bought a Fluke meter off of Ebay for $35.00 shipped.



Post up your findings here following the style below and I will compile the list and update it as necessary. Temp reading taken at the front of the head but I did take it in several places they were pretty much consistent . Temp taken after running the ski wih it in the water idling. I will start with the one below and I will add two more today:



2006 Seadoo GTX 4tec 155HP 184 degrees Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

