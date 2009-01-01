Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo HX part out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 402 Seadoo HX part out I have a 1995 HX that I built to be a fun rec ski. I’m looking to sell it and I know what I have done to it doesn’t fit well as a package into the race requirements. Parts are easily taken off. I don’t mind parting it out but the hull has to sell first.



Hull: $2000

umi steering

umi start stop

Rear beach house sponsons.

bilge pump

hydraulic drop trim system

stock pump with skat prop

R&D reduction and trim nozzle

R&D ride plate

R&D Intake grate

water box mod



motor is 717 with 1 season first size over pistons WSM.

ada head have rec domes and also race fuel domes (never used) $650



dual novi 44’s with filter and pre wraps on novi intake using external fuel pump $700



factory pipe with ecwi all the parts for it $500



Ski complete is a running machine. I’ll pull parts off after the hull sells or sell it complete.



located in Buffalo NY



not looking to trade. Putting the money towards a TPE 964.



let me know if you’re interested. Attached Images F86C8A68-9B54-4004-89C0-9A3877C8B3DC.jpeg (3.70 MB, 2 views)

F86C8A68-9B54-4004-89C0-9A3877C8B3DC.jpeg (3.70 MB, 2 views) D5779A65-AED9-4A54-9BE2-1DCB1AE5971D.jpeg (2.75 MB, 2 views)

SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 550

Kawi 750 sx

