 Seadoo HX part out
  Today, 12:23 PM
    Seadoo HX part out

    I have a 1995 HX that I built to be a fun rec ski. I’m looking to sell it and I know what I have done to it doesn’t fit well as a package into the race requirements. Parts are easily taken off. I don’t mind parting it out but the hull has to sell first.

    Hull: $2000
    umi steering
    umi start stop
    Rear beach house sponsons.
    bilge pump
    hydraulic drop trim system
    stock pump with skat prop
    R&D reduction and trim nozzle
    R&D ride plate
    R&D Intake grate
    water box mod

    motor is 717 with 1 season first size over pistons WSM.
    ada head have rec domes and also race fuel domes (never used) $650

    dual novi 44’s with filter and pre wraps on novi intake using external fuel pump $700

    factory pipe with ecwi all the parts for it $500

    Ski complete is a running machine. I’ll pull parts off after the hull sells or sell it complete.

    located in Buffalo NY

    not looking to trade. Putting the money towards a TPE 964.

    let me know if you’re interested.
