I have a 1995 HX that I built to be a fun rec ski. I’m looking to sell it and I know what I have done to it doesn’t fit well as a package into the race requirements. Parts are easily taken off. I don’t mind parting it out but the hull has to sell first.
Hull: $2000
umi steering
umi start stop
Rear beach house sponsons.
bilge pump
hydraulic drop trim system
stock pump with skat prop
R&D reduction and trim nozzle
R&D ride plate
R&D Intake grate
water box mod
motor is 717 with 1 season first size over pistons WSM.
ada head have rec domes and also race fuel domes (never used) $650
dual novi 44’s with filter and pre wraps on novi intake using external fuel pump $700
factory pipe with ecwi all the parts for it $500
Ski complete is a running machine. I’ll pull parts off after the hull sells or sell it complete.
located in Buffalo NY
not looking to trade. Putting the money towards a TPE 964.
let me know if you’re interested.