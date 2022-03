Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Pulling XL760 flywheel off #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 34 Posts 58 Pulling XL760 flywheel off Ok I'm been trying to get my flywheel off for 2 days with no luck. Just need some input, I am doing it in the hull which makes it that much more fun. But no luck getting it loose. I've tried and air ratchet with no luck. Am I supposed to somehow remove that silver looking spacer (attached pic) for the flywheel to come off?



I been*



Also tried heat with some hammer banging. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2011 Location East Haven, CT Age 36 Posts 55 Re: Pulling XL760 flywheel off Three bolt puller. Thread the three bolts into the holes in the flywheel. Apply moderate pressure to the center. Then wack the center of the puller with a hammer. Itll pop free. Worse case apply heat to the snout. Not too much, you don't want to cook the crank seals



Sent from my SM-G996U using Tapatalk

99 SeaDoo SPX

Three bolt puller. Thread the three bolts into the holes in the flywheel. Apply moderate pressure to the center. Then wack the center of the puller with a hammer. Itll pop free. Worse case apply heat to the snout. Not too much, you don't want to cook the crank seals

Sent from my SM-G996U using Tapatalk



Sent from my SM-G996U using Tapatalk



Your going to need the shock force from a solid hit. Time to pull the motor or the fuel tank

Sent from my SM-G996U using Tapatalk



Sent from my SM-G996U using Tapatalk 01 SeaDoo GTX

99 SeaDoo SPX

Get a shorter center bolt for the puller, and maybe even 3 shorter bolts for the rest, so you can get a serious hammer in there and hit that sucker with some force.



Also, don't be afraid to leave the puller torqued on good and tight overnight. You may get lucky and have it pop off during your sleepy time.



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #7 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 34 Posts 58 Re: Pulling XL760 flywheel off Originally Posted by camaro430sut Originally Posted by Your going to need the shock force from a solid hit. Time to pull the motor or the fuel tank



Sent from my SM-G996U using Tapatalk #8 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 34 Posts 58 Re: Pulling XL760 flywheel off Originally Posted by fox river pwc Originally Posted by Get a shorter center bolt for the puller, and maybe even 3 shorter bolts for the rest, so you can get a serious hammer in there and hit that sucker with some force.



