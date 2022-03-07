 Make your "reserve" fuel supply meaningful...
  Today, 01:27 PM
    fox river pwc
    Make your "reserve" fuel supply meaningful...

    Just a quick little tidbit here.

    Anyone who rides a Super Jet, FX1, or really any other ski, with the OEM fuel selector intact and the fuel pickup assembly unmodified, has likely experienced sucking air while riding in the ON position, and having the motor stumble...even when the tank is around 1/2 full.

    So then what? Well, you switch to RES and keep riding, right?

    And then what? Rely on the clock in your head? Stop and pop your hood to check repeatedly? Get so accustomed to your ski that you can literally feel when you're crazy low on fuel ? (This is technically possible.)

    My personal preference is to modify the pickup assembly very simply so that switching to RES actually means something. Normally, the height difference between ON and RES is about 4 inches. What I do is measure the tank depth and then set the RES pickup tube at about 1/8" off the bottom, with V cuts in the tube, so it can't ever suck flat to the bottom. I then add a tube to the ON pickup and set it at 1 to 1.5 inches above the RES pickup.

    This provides several differences:
    1) You won't suck air at 1/2 tank while running on ON and riding aggressively.
    2) When you actually need to hit RES, you have roughly 10 minutes worth of fuel remaining, so you actually know it's time to head back to your gas jug .
    3) By running on RES regularly, you will actually pick up the sh1t on the bottom of your tank and collect it inside your external fuel filter. I see this as a benefit. Those who somehow actually like to allow sh1t to accumulate at the bottom of their fuel tank, for only God knows why???, will tend to not see this mod as a benefit.


    Pictures coming.
    Last edited by fox river pwc; Today at 01:30 PM.


  Today, 01:33 PM
    fox river pwc
    Re: Make your "reserve" fuel supply meaningful...

    Note the small V cuts in the RES line.
    I measure from just below the upper lip on the rubber fuel pickup "cap" assembly down to the bottom of the pickup tubes, as this basically following the actual depth of the tank.


    20220307_192215.jpg20220307_192224.jpg20220307_192335.jpg


  Today, 01:34 PM
    fox river pwc
    Re: Make your "reserve" fuel supply meaningful...

    Pictures don't show it, but the sleeve on these Yami pickup assemblies keeps the tubes as straight as necessary.


  Today, 01:48 PM
    fox river pwc
    Re: Make your "reserve" fuel supply meaningful...

    Just for fun...the current FX1 I'm building, besides having a gummed up fuel selector, and a folded over fuel line on one of the pickup tubes up top, this shows what was inside the tank.

    Missing some important stuff...

    20220307_190318.jpg20220307_190320.jpg


  Today, 02:50 PM
    Cliff
    Re: Make your "reserve" fuel supply meaningful...

    Quote Originally Posted by fox river pwc View Post

    those who somehow actually like to allow sh1t to accumulate at the bottom of their fuel tank, for only god knows why???, will tend to not see this mod as a benefit.
    this !
  Today, 03:19 PM
    fox river pwc
    Re: Make your "reserve" fuel supply meaningful...

    Quote Originally Posted by Cliff View Post
    this !
    No joke.
    I've literally had people argue with me that claim you don't want to suck from the bottom of the tank, so you do NOT actually pick up the sh1t that accumulates there.
    So then I ask:
    What are you doing to actually put so much garbage in your tank that it matters and accumulates?
    So if you have your pickups an inch off the bottom, what happens after you accumulate an inch of sh1t down there?
    What is the purpose of your external fuel filter/water separator?

    I've yet to receive coherent answers to these questions


