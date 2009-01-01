Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 Starter Bolt & Nylon Nut #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2021 Location New Hope, AL Posts 5 787 Starter Bolt & Nylon Nut When I took the starter off of my 2000 GSX RFI (I did this after I pulled the motor), I found that only one of the starter bolts had a nylon lock nut on it. It made sense because the other starter bolt hole was threaded, which would tighten it to the housing. I looked at the parts diagram and the shop manual, but it was not clear if there is supposed to be a nylon lock nut on both bolts, so now I am not so sure. Does anyone with knowledge on the subject know whether there is indeed only supposed to be one nylon nut, or are both starter bolts supposed to have one? Any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance for your time and insight.





