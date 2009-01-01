Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SBT 650 crank (new) and silver 650 lower end needing rebuild, stator, bendix, X2 elec #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2012 Location South Lake Tahoe, CA Age 40 Posts 196 SBT 650 crank (new) and silver 650 lower end needing rebuild, stator, bendix, X2 elec I Was going to rebuild my 650 motor out of my X2. But going a different direction.

I have a new crank in the bag from SBT, cases with bad crank. Flywheel , stator, bendix is included and can send flywheel cover as well. I have black cylinders that are in need of boring. Cylinder head was trashed when the rod let the piston hit.

its an almost complete 650 bottom that needs a top end, cylinder head, and crank seals to get back to complete. I can throw in an exhaust manifold. I run factory exhaust.

crank new is $270 plus shipping and tax from SBT. Id sell the complete bottom end and new crank for $300 plus shipping. No starter included. Shipping will not be cheap. PayPal fees are extra or Zelle is no fees!



so to save confusion! You get silver bottom with bad crank, new crank, flywheel, stator, bendix, rear drive coupler, flywheel cover, and a cylinder in need of machine work if wanted for $300, plus shipping! 93 X2 with 750 SP / worx ported #20 cylinder 190psi green stock head

SXR I40s

03 Sxr cdi

Sbt welded crank

boysen dual stage reeds

skat 7 with 1 spacer trim nozzle jetsport cone

Worx toploader / Pro carbon ride plate

Factory SXR800 wet pipe

2 TRD waterbox and 95 x2 exhaust outlet and hoses

Umi steering with quick steer/ renthal bars/ Odi grips

94 X2 with factory 750 pipe

sbn 44

