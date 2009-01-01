I Was going to rebuild my 650 motor out of my X2. But going a different direction.
I have a new crank in the bag from SBT, cases with bad crank. Flywheel , stator, bendix is included and can send flywheel cover as well. I have black cylinders that are in need of boring. Cylinder head was trashed when the rod let the piston hit.
its an almost complete 650 bottom that needs a top end, cylinder head, and crank seals to get back to complete. I can throw in an exhaust manifold. I run factory exhaust.
crank new is $270 plus shipping and tax from SBT. Id sell the complete bottom end and new crank for $300 plus shipping. No starter included. Shipping will not be cheap. PayPal fees are extra or Zelle is no fees!
so to save confusion! You get silver bottom with bad crank, new crank, flywheel, stator, bendix, rear drive coupler, flywheel cover, and a cylinder in need of machine work if wanted for $300, plus shipping!