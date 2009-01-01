Thread: Old Hull

|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Old Hull
A friend wants to build a jet ski bike and he needs a hull. Looking for something that is almost empty in the Delevan, WI area. Please let me know what you have and what you are trying to get for it. Thanks!
1986 Kawasaki JS550
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Old Hull
Sit down?
Stand up?
Brand?
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Old Hull
A sit down hull. No concern on the brand as the bottom will most likely be cut out. I would prefer something cheap like a WR3 or tigershark but am open to anything.
1986 Kawasaki JS550
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Old Hull
I have a WR3. Motor is already out of it.
If you want it stripped bare, the price is free.
If you want some of the parts left in it, we can talk prices...but it would be cheap.
WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!
Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.
http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/
I don't come here to make
enemies - only to identify
them...
-
Frequent Poster
Re: Old Hull
I will take to my friend and see what he says but I may interested. Do you have any pictures?
1986 Kawasaki JS550
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules