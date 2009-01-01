Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Old Hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 250 Old Hull A friend wants to build a jet ski bike and he needs a hull. Looking for something that is almost empty in the Delevan, WI area. Please let me know what you have and what you are trying to get for it. Thanks!



1986 Kawasaki JS550 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,223 Blog Entries 5 Re: Old Hull Sit down?

Stand up?

Brand?



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 250 Re: Old Hull A sit down hull. No concern on the brand as the bottom will most likely be cut out. I would prefer something cheap like a WR3 or tigershark but am open to anything.



1986 Kawasaki JS550 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 53 Posts 9,223 Blog Entries 5 Re: Old Hull I have a WR3. Motor is already out of it.

If you want it stripped bare, the price is free.

If you want some of the parts left in it, we can talk prices...but it would be cheap.



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Oct 2020 Location Currently Lost Posts 250 Re: Old Hull I will take to my friend and see what he says but I may interested. Do you have any pictures?



