 Old Hull
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Old Hull

  1. Yesterday, 11:12 PM #1
    sorejo
    sorejo is offline
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    250

    Old Hull

    A friend wants to build a jet ski bike and he needs a hull. Looking for something that is almost empty in the Delevan, WI area. Please let me know what you have and what you are trying to get for it. Thanks!
    1986 Kawasaki JS550

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:30 PM #2
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,223
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Old Hull

    Sit down?
    Stand up?
    Brand?


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:35 PM #3
    sorejo
    sorejo is offline
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    250

    Re: Old Hull

    A sit down hull. No concern on the brand as the bottom will most likely be cut out. I would prefer something cheap like a WR3 or tigershark but am open to anything.
    1986 Kawasaki JS550

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:42 PM #4
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,223
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Old Hull

    I have a WR3. Motor is already out of it.
    If you want it stripped bare, the price is free.
    If you want some of the parts left in it, we can talk prices...but it would be cheap.


    WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!

    Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.

    http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/

    I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:51 PM #5
    sorejo
    sorejo is offline
    Frequent Poster sorejo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Location
    Currently Lost
    Posts
    250

    Re: Old Hull

    I will take to my friend and see what he says but I may interested. Do you have any pictures?
    1986 Kawasaki JS550

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 