 1995 seadoo hx, show quality original, survivor collectible!!
    A pwc from my personal collection that I reluctantly have to sell.

    1995 Seadoo HX 717 twin carb, Factory ORIGINAL everything! 1 owner pwc. Never molested or modded! This is a true survivor, in fantastic condition. This is the HX you have been searching for if you are into collectibles.

    Engine- Original, head has been removed once to replace outer leaking water jacket o-ring/seal. Compression is healthy, internal rotary seals healthy and hold pressure, no oil leaking.

    Fuel system- Original, has not been run in many years. Will most likely need carbs rebuilt and original grey fuel lines replaced to run happily.

    Electronics- All original

    Jet- pump- All original

    Hull- Gelcoat in fantastic shape and luster for its year, seat cover and bar pad have aging wear.

    Unfortunately, finances are tight for me and I need to let go of some treasures. Open to REALISTIC cash offer's.

    Located in Rochester NY

    Please txt 585-507-9203
