Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 seadoo hx, show quality original, survivor collectible!! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location ny Age 41 Posts 55 1995 seadoo hx, show quality original, survivor collectible!! A pwc from my personal collection that I reluctantly have to sell.



1995 Seadoo HX 717 twin carb, Factory ORIGINAL everything! 1 owner pwc . Never molested or modded! This is a true survivor, in fantastic condition. This is the HX you have been searching for if you are into collectibles.



Engine- Original, head has been removed once to replace outer leaking water jacket o-ring/seal. Compression is healthy, internal rotary seals healthy and hold pressure, no oil leaking.



Fuel system- Original, has not been run in many years. Will most likely need carbs rebuilt and original grey fuel lines replaced to run happily.



Electronics- All original



Jet- pump- All original



Hull- Gelcoat in fantastic shape and luster for its year, seat cover and bar pad have aging wear.



Unfortunately, finances are tight for me and I need to let go of some treasures. Open to REALISTIC cash offer's.



Located in Rochester NY



Please txt 585-507-9203 Attached Images IMG_3978.JPG (3.21 MB, 4 views)

IMG_3978.JPG (3.21 MB, 4 views) IMG_3981.JPG (3.36 MB, 4 views)

IMG_3981.JPG (3.36 MB, 4 views) IMG_4000.JPG (2.89 MB, 4 views)

IMG_4000.JPG (2.89 MB, 4 views) IMG_4028.JPG (2.21 MB, 4 views)

IMG_4028.JPG (2.21 MB, 4 views) IMG_4036.JPG (2.70 MB, 4 views)

IMG_4036.JPG (2.70 MB, 4 views) IMG_4009.JPG (2.33 MB, 4 views)

IMG_4009.JPG (2.33 MB, 4 views) IMG_4032.JPG (2.01 MB, 3 views)

IMG_4032.JPG (2.01 MB, 3 views) IMG_4044.JPG (2.52 MB, 3 views)

IMG_4044.JPG (2.52 MB, 3 views) IMG_4022.JPG (2.16 MB, 3 views)

IMG_4022.JPG (2.16 MB, 3 views) IMG_3993.JPG (3.19 MB, 3 views)

IMG_3993.JPG (3.19 MB, 3 views) IMG_4024.JPG (2.90 MB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules