Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Early solas mag pump for Yamaha FS #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,961 Early solas mag pump for Yamaha FS 2CE8AB2C-D0FE-4BE0-8E06-2190AAFD6531.jpeg

Early solas stainless 6 vein mag pump , stator section is big hub and all stainless , has a 140 mm wear ring section , two big hub swirl 140 mm impellors for yamahas , wide water channel impellors , 9/22 and 11/21 custom pitches , stainless thrust cone with 10 mm spacer , bearings and seals in stator included , 500$ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules