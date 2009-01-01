|
Early solas mag pump for Yamaha FS
Early solas stainless 6 vein mag pump , stator section is big hub and all stainless , has a 140 mm wear ring section , two big hub swirl 140 mm impellors for yamahas , wide water channel impellors , 9/22 and 11/21 custom pitches , stainless thrust cone with 10 mm spacer , bearings and seals in stator included , 500$
