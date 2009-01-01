Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RIVA PRO-BAR 30" RUNABOUT BARS New only used for mock up #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 806 Blog Entries 1 RIVA PRO-BAR 30" RUNABOUT BARS New only used for mock up RIVA PRO-BAR 30 Runabout Handlebars are constructed from a proprietary aluminum alloy that offers maximum strength with reduced vibration. High tech finish and premium features make this the ultimate watercraft bar!



Key Features:

Made from 7/8, proprietary, T6 aluminum alloy for superior tensile strength & vibration dampening

Accepts RIDE controls with 130mm grips.

Cross bar clamps CNC machined from 6061 aluminum and mounted with stainless hardware & threadlock

Cross bar made from cold forged aluminum

Includes high density foam pad & cover

High tech, shot peened and anodized finish for unmatched durability

Knurled ends offer better grip adhesion (accepts popular ODI grips)

Clamp area lines to indicate bar position

$75 shipped! Attached Images IMG_1954.jpg (218.3 KB, 7 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules