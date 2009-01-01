RIVA PRO-BAR 30" RUNABOUT BARS New only used for mock up
RIVA PRO-BAR 30 Runabout Handlebars are constructed from a proprietary aluminum alloy that offers maximum strength with reduced vibration. High tech finish and premium features make this the ultimate watercraft bar!
Key Features:
Made from 7/8, proprietary, T6 aluminum alloy for superior tensile strength & vibration dampening
Accepts RIDE controls with 130mm grips.
Cross bar clamps CNC machined from 6061 aluminum and mounted with stainless hardware & threadlock
Cross bar made from cold forged aluminum
Includes high density foam pad & cover
High tech, shot peened and anodized finish for unmatched durability
Knurled ends offer better grip adhesion (accepts popular ODI grips)
Clamp area lines to indicate bar position
$75 shipped!