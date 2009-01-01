 RIVA PRO-BAR 30" Runabout Bars New only used for mock up
    RIVA PRO-BAR 30" Runabout Bars New only used for mock up

    RIVA PRO-BAR 30 Runabout Handlebars are constructed from a proprietary aluminum alloy that offers maximum strength with reduced vibration. High tech finish and premium features make this the ultimate watercraft bar!

    Key Features:
    Made from 7/8, proprietary, T6 aluminum alloy for superior tensile strength & vibration dampening
    Accepts RIDE controls with 130mm grips.
    Cross bar clamps CNC machined from 6061 aluminum and mounted with stainless hardware & threadlock
    Cross bar made from cold forged aluminum
    Includes high density foam pad & cover
    High tech, shot peened and anodized finish for unmatched durability
    Knurled ends offer better grip adhesion (accepts popular ODI grips)
    Clamp area lines to indicate bar position
    $75.00 shipped!
