 750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs
  Yesterday, 09:00 PM
    Slow-roller
    750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs

    750SX, SXI partsLone Jack Missouri
    Shipping not included in price.


    Ocean Pro ride plates $110 each
    Jet dynamics ride plate $165
    Handlepole bracket $40


    Also have two hulls and some other misc parts I’ll be parting out if there’s something you need specifically.


    Feel free to text or call me at 816-885-1803
    Last edited by Slow-roller; Yesterday at 09:02 PM.
  Yesterday, 10:31 PM
    tthede
    Re: 750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs

    PM Sent
