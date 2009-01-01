|
750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs
750SX, SXI partsLone Jack Missouri
Shipping not included in price.
Ocean Pro ride plates $110 each
Jet dynamics ride plate $165
Handlepole bracket $40
Also have two hulls and some other misc parts I’ll be parting out if there’s something you need specifically.
Feel free to text or call me at 816-885-1803
Re: 750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs
