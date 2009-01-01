Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Kansas City Age 33 Posts 40 750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs 750SX, SXI partsLone Jack Missouri

Shipping not included in price.





Ocean Pro ride plates $110 each

Jet dynamics ride plate $165

Handlepole bracket $40





Also have two hulls and some other misc parts I’ll be parting out if there’s something you need specifically.





Feel free to text or call me at 816-885-1803 Attached Images 6E333208-E637-4A69-9369-1DF5CCF8481A.jpeg (1.13 MB, 4 views)

6E333208-E637-4A69-9369-1DF5CCF8481A.jpeg (1.13 MB, 4 views) 69DCB121-0591-4609-8626-B65570C12553.png (6.14 MB, 3 views)

69DCB121-0591-4609-8626-B65570C12553.png (6.14 MB, 3 views) 7C2CECCA-9C2D-4DF4-9ACC-33A7C0861372.png (7.33 MB, 4 views)

7C2CECCA-9C2D-4DF4-9ACC-33A7C0861372.png (7.33 MB, 4 views) 36E7E502-DE84-455E-9381-29B2FA22D503.jpeg (5.31 MB, 9 views) Last edited by Slow-roller; Yesterday at 09:02 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2016 Location Maquoketa Posts 23 Re: 750sx/sxi parts-ride plates and part outs PM Sent Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules