1999 Stx 900 lean condition.



So I have a issue that I'm really trying to get the the bottom of. I have a 1999 kawasaki stx 900 that can't make run right. Tbhe center cylinder is burning pistons. I've cleaned the carbs I drilled out the adjustment screw cap and tried screwing with that I even ran premix and I'm still burning the center cylinder(plugs looked the same after premix(dark brown) ). I changed the jugs, checked the head and even resealed the crank case. I cannot come up with anything. The sbt rep I talked to assured me it was carb issues but it really doesn't make sense. I'm really hoping someone here might have a idea.

