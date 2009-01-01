Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 trim cable issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Texoma Posts 1 X2 trim cable issue TRIM CABLE. Install has thrown a wicked curve ball & I seriously need someone to point me in the right direction.1st, when purchase the inside brass nut assy was broke away from hull & dangling & the end of cable. Removed cable & repaired/epox nut assy.

On the used cable, missing rubber boots, lube & replaced with electrical shrink. Install cable, poly line made it a snap. Used OEM O-ring, washer, c-clip. Installed back & tightened. This is where I hit the brick wall. See pics.

OEM cable length is 42", both steering cable & trim cable. Only the throws are different.

The C-clip is 1" above the "the area of rest" relaxed, .5 " when forced down. This is not going to work, zero, nada.

No wonder the inside brass nut assy was separated from hull, spring force.

So, used cable in spec. This has partly slammed the brakes on progress.

Is this an issue among X2 owners?

IMG_2399.JPGIMG_2398.JPGIMG_2400.JPGIMG_2401.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules