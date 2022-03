Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha Square Nose Superjet / FX1 Long Exhaust Hose #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2019 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 77 Yamaha Square Nose Superjet / FX1 Long Exhaust Hose I've got a long 2" OEM Yamaha exhaust hose for a 90-95 SN Superjet and FX1. The hose is in very good condition and ready to use. There's a spot where there's some slight rub marks on the surface of it, but it doesn't affect function at all. This came from a running ski and it works great and is 100% ready to use. $120 plus shipping. Thank you. Attached Images MEMO0014.JPG (480.0 KB, 0 views)

MEMO0014.JPG (480.0 KB, 0 views) MEMO0013.JPG (465.2 KB, 0 views)

MEMO0013.JPG (465.2 KB, 0 views) MEMO0012.JPG (460.7 KB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules